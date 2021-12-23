It’s almost 2022 and we have a lot to look forward to when it comes to awesome stuff. There’s cars, gadgets, smartphones, and movies. One of the flicks that’s we are eager to see on the big screen is “THE BATMAN.” Ahead of its debut, we are already seeing cool merchandise tie-ins. LEGO wants to keep us busy for the meantime with a new BATMOBILE set.

We can recall screaming like the fanboys we are after seeing the Caped Crusader’s latest ride for the first time. Unlike the vehicle’s previous outings, it appears more grounded, but still intimidating. Many point out that it is a murdered-out 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with all the typical modifications Bruce Wayne demands.

Since it’s under the Technic line, expect a remarkable amount of detail. Get ready for a fun and challenging build as the kit features 1,360 pieces. Make it a group activity or do it solo! We believe it will be an enjoyable experience for everyone involved no matter the skill level.

Once you finish the BATMOBILE, it becomes a scale model that you can actually play around with or just show off. This LEGO Technic toy measures 4” high, 17” long, and 6” wide and boasts interactive components. You can pop open the hood and doors to see more of what’s inside. Then there’s the moving differential on the rear wheels, pistons, steering wheel, and flames.

LEGO even includes two light bricks that make the grille, hood, and rear-mounted engine glow. Trust us, the Technic BATMOBILE is a great replica of what you’ll see when “THE BATMAN” comes out. Originally pegged for a June 2021 release, but the delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic rescheduled it to March 4, 2022.

Images courtesy of LEGO