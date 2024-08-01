Nintendo is one of those rare companies wherein almost all of its ventures end up an outstanding success. So far, some of the products market analysts deemed as flops include the Virtual Boy, Wii U, and a bunch of others. Nevertheless, its licensing deal with LEGO seems like a match made in heaven for fans of both brands. An upcoming release to watch out for is the Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi.

With the exception of the TECHNIC series and a few special sets with articulating parts, the majority of the Danish toymaker’s offerings are typically static. After these scale models are complete, all that’s left for us to do is find a suitable space to display them.

Meanwhile, the Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi is not your average SKU. Item number 71438 provides us with 1,215 blocks to assemble into Nintendo’s beloved mascot and his dinosaur pal/ride. It’s a pixel-perfect rendition of two popular video game icons from the 16-bit era of home consoles.

Moreover, it was a launch title for the Super Famicom and Super Nintendo. If you fondly remember the experience, this needs to be in your LEGO collection. The Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi includes an action tag and is compatible with the LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi, and LEGO Princess Peach.

Also, you can turn a crank and a dial to control Yoshi’s movements. The Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi measures 15.5″ x 10″ x 4″ (HxWxD). LEGO is currently accepting pre-orders for this kit and shipping it out on October 1, 2024. Get it for yourself or as a gift for a loved one who is completely into Nintendo and video game memorabilia.

Images courtesy of LEGO/Nintendo