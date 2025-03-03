When role-playing games made their way to PC and eventually consoles, many thought tabletop versions would eventually die out. Perhaps it was due to the somewhat meticulous aspect of the hobby, which requires crucial components to execute properly. To this day, however, it remains as popular as ever. In fact, there are a growing number of Kickstarter projects for it like the ForgeMaster Dice.

As long as the Dungeon Master (DM) or Game Master (GM) understands how to balance immersive storytelling, exciting encounters, and open-minded outcomes, you have a recipe for an awesome campaign. Among the basic items required to play is a set of polyhedral dice.

There are usually six, namely a D4, D6, D8, D10, D12, and D20. We know most players and even the DM/GM carry these with them at all times. Meanwhile, Thorns Tavern presents an intuitive and premium alternative that won’t easily get lost.

The ForgeMaster Dice is the upgrade TTRPG fans never knew they needed. Think of it as a next-level fidget gadget which serves a noble purpose when a quest calls. CNC machining and high-quality components deliver an aerospace-grade 7075 aluminum cylinder with stainless steel bearings.

Furthermore, magnets form an accurate positioning system to ensure each roll is random and fair. A pointer indicates the correct facet and value to follow. For superior legibility, all detailing and numbers are laser engraved onto each dice module.

There are seven in total: D4, D6, D8, D10, D12, D20, and D100. You can spin several of these together or individually. Another cool feature is the detachable D20 with a screw-down lid. Players can drop one or more ball bearings inside to spin multiple D20s roulette style. The ForgeMaster Dice is available in silver, gold, and black metallic tones.

Images courtesy of Thorns Tavern