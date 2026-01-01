Now that Netflix’s long-running hit series is officially over, fans might still be longing for anything related to the franchise. We know plenty of people are probably rewatching it from start to finish, but not everyone is keen on the idea. LEGO comes to the rescue with another highly detailed kit, which it aptly calls Stranger Things: The Creel House.

The show made its debut in 2016 and finally ended on the last day of 2025. The multi-genre saga by the Duffer brothers heavily leans on nostalgia, given its setting in the 1980s. SKU #11370 is hitting distribution channels on January 4, 2026. It might be a bit late for the holiday shopping season, but enthusiasts will grab it anyway.

Until it comes out, we have enough time to complete our backlogs. In fact, some of our pals are still working on the buildable figures of Will, Dustin, Mike, Max, Eleven, Holly, Lucas, and the Demogorgon. The Stranger Things: The Creel House is an awesome follow-up to the 2,287-piece Stranger Things: Upside Down Deluxe Playset.

Not to be outdone by the previous SKU, this upcoming release contains 2,593 LEGO bricks to assemble. Once complete, “a mini house building kit for adults. This hauntingly detailed model of the ominous Gothic manor includes Steve’s car, the WSQK radio van and Will’s bicycle,” stands before you. Before you even start, double-check if there’s enough space.

With everything where they need to be, the Stranger Things: The Creel House measures 11.5″ x 20″ x 7″ (HxWxD). Meanwhile, in the box are LEGO minifigures of Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Steve, Holly, Robin, Jonathan, Will, Max, Elevan, Nancy, Mr. Whatsit, and Vecna. Grab it for yourself or as a gift to a hardcore Stranger Things fan you know.

Images courtesy of LEGO