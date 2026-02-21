Who do you think is the most iconic cartoon dog in pop culture? Off the top of our heads, we have Scooby-Doo, Jake, Pluto, Courage, Brian Griffin, and Snoopy. It seems the consensus at the LEGO Ideas office picks the latter. Pre-orders for the Peanuts: Snoopy’s Doghouse are now open ahead of its launch this June.

The fact that product code #21368 was selected among the thousands of submissions should make its creator proud. In an interview, Robert Becker (bossofdos64) says, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Snoopy and the LEGO brand, so I decided to design my own LEGO version of Snoopy.”

He also claims the process was difficult since the original characters are 2D. After several tries, the design was finalized and submitted to the Ideas project. We believe global recognition and appeal across all age groups greatly helped with the selection.

Peanuts: Snoopy’s Doghouse is a cool kit you can play with or display as nostalgic decor. The box contains 964 pieces for you to assemble into Snoopy, Woodstock, a typewriter, a doghouse, a campfire, and sticks with marshmallows.

Furthermore, it practically has everything to delight fans of the franchise. Recreate memorable scenes from the comic strips or make up your own. Meanwhile, the doghouse measures 10″ x 6.5″ x 5.5″ once complete, and becomes a makeshift stand for the beagle and bird.

You can even remove the walls of the shelter and use the interior surfaces as a backdrop. Its dark hue is perfect for a scene wherein Snoopy and Woodstock roast marshmallows over the campfire. Aside from the Peanuts: Snoopy’s Doghouse, LEGO has plenty more to choose from.

Images courtesy of LEGO