8BitDo’s signature retro gaming aesthetic is a huge hit, especially among nostalgic gamers. For example, their matching mechanical keyboard and mouse collection is great for both gameplay and productivity. In a wonderful turn of events, those who own the Commodore 64 version can now grab the Retro R8 C64 Edition mouse for a complete theme.

Much like the rest of the company’s catalog, the aesthetic elements are as good as it gets. When the classic console-inspired keyboard first came out, there was no mount to cosmetically pair it with. Thankfully, this oversight is no longer an issue. We’re also glad that the package ships with a sleek charging cradle with a pogo pin interface.

The Retro R8 C64 Edition mouse measures 115 mm x 58 mm x 39.4 mm, while its included dock is around 115.17 mm x 58 mm x 45.88 mm. Since these will stay on your desk, the weight is negligible. The latter likewise doubles as a signal extension module to ensure wireless connectivity remains consistent. Latency shouldn’t be an issue here.

It supports three connection modes: wired, Bluetooth LE 5.3, and 2.4 GHz. 8BitDo reminds us of their thoughtfulness as well, with the ambidextrous design of the body. Righties and lefties will benefit from this ergonomic characteristic of the SKU. For precision and responsiveness, it uses a PAW 3395 sensor with support for up to 6 levels of sensitivity.

Next up is the 450 mAh lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 100 hours on Bluetooth and about 26 to 105 hours on 2.4 GHz relative to the polling rate set. The Retro R8 C64 Edition can be configured with specific functions to make it easier to interface with other software.

Images courtesy of 8BitDo