Ask any Star Wars fan to quickly name a ship from the franchise and we guarantee the Millennium Falcon immediately comes to mind. Despite its iconic status, another that also has its legion of devotees is the X-Wing Starfighter. LEGO believes it is the right time to launch a new set under its Ultimate Collector Series.

Upon checking, we don’t have to wait long as the drop is slated for Star Wars Day. It’s cool of LEGO to schedule it on May 4, 2023, given people shop for the latest merchandise during the annual commemorative event. In fact, the Danish toymaker recently unveiled several exciting kits heading our way soon.

Unlike the massive 7,541-piece Millennium Falcon, the X-Wing Starfighter ships with 1,949 plastic bricks in the box. Buyers are also getting two Minifigures of Luke Skywalker in his pilot flight suit and the beloved astromech droid R2-D2. As with any Star Wars product from LEGO, the attention to detail here is fantastic!

According to the press materials, the Ultimate Collectors Series version of the X-Wing Starfighter features some cosmetic tweaks. LEGO notes it has “has updated wing and engine design along with a new cockpit interior.” Meanwhile, the Luke Skywalker minifigure also shows new printing on the arms and legs.

This seems to replace the one that came out in 2021, which was 474 pieces only. Once completed, it measures 11” x 18” x 22” (H x W x D) and includes a display stand and a plaque with technical data. Just like in the movies, the X-Wing Starfighter can switch between flight mode and attack mode via a dial.

Images courtesy of LEGO