For gamers, nostalgia can hit hard without warning. It’s a good thing major publishers have licensed most of the classic catalogs. Usually, you just need a smartphone, a handheld gaming PC, a gaming rig, or everything in between to play. Meanwhile, LEGO is teasing us with the SEGA Genesis Console, which is shipping soon.

This new video game-themed kit is due for release on June 1, 2026. It’s just a scale model, but the appeal is just as strong as the real thing. Some may argue that with minimal effort and a willingness to spend more than the original asking price, you can score the real thing at auction sites like eBay.

However, those who don’t want the hassle can finally build a close replica, which is perfect for display purposes. Of course, since this is LEGO we’re talking about, the SEGA Genesis Console is brimming with cool details. It even includes a swappable nameplate that reads “Mega Drive” (the Japanese variant).

Unfortunately, if you were hoping for something tactile, the only ones here are the removable controllers and game cartridge. In the box are 479 pieces for us to interlock and form a scale model of the gaming system. Next are a bunch of stickers for the graphic elements.

Among these decals is one of Sonic the Hedgehog with the “Blue Blur” himself and his buddy Tails. Once fully assembled, the main unit measures 1.5″ x 6″ x 4.5″ (HxWxD), while the controllers are listed at 1″ x 3″ x 9.5″ (HxWxD), likely due to the cord and plug. Lift the SEGA Genesis Console’s removable top section to discover an awesome portrait of Sonic.

Images courtesy of LEGO