With the help of imagination and creativity, some people can build totally unexpected items out of LEGO. As such, we usually check out the Danish toymaker’s Ideas website to see what crazy submissions have garnered the most votes. As of this writing, the replica of a Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus has already amassed 4,036 supporters and will likely continue to do so.

This is the work of a user named Tomasso and it’s hard to believe It’s his first-ever entry. With 567 days left, we think that it has the potential to boost the numbers even further. Many of the original designs on there are typically dioramas, scale models, and other simple items. Those that tend to stand out are sets with articulating parts.

LEGO kits encourage hands-on play, which is why the Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus appears so appealing. Assembled out of 2,628 pieces, it manages to copy almost every element of the digital turntable. Professional and aspiring DJs who owned the actual instrument should keep an eye out for this.

Details include an adjustable tempo fader, a USB stick and port on the upper left corner, a cd loading slot, an eject button, knobs, and a jogwheel. To make it even more immersive, the LEGO Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus features two replaceable LED panels. The waveform display works in conjunction with the jogwheel.

Meanwhile, the module with the music tracks can be toggled via the knob. The Ideas page for the Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus reads, “this new-age classic piece plays a significant role in the life of clubs and parties. DJs are playing the best music on this, mixing the songs together with great precision.”

Images courtesy of LEGO