Did you know that hardcore LEGO enthusiasts can turn their hobby into a potential source of income? All they need to do is submit their unique creations to the Ideas platform and hope it wins. Not everyone can afford an international vacation, but the Italian Riviera set might come close. Go on a Mediterranean holiday in the comfort of your home!

Let’s face it. Not everyone shares the same sentiment when it comes to actual travel. Although we regularly encourage folks to go on adventures, there are factors in play that could make it difficult for others. Hence, we have Alex Sahli, A.K.A. Galaxy333, to thank for this awesome entry, which is now designated as SKU: 21359.

The Ideas Italian Riviera presents a buildable slice of “Dolce Vita.” This buildable coastal town is a snapshot of what a typical day in the area might entail. In the box are 3,251 pieces and 10 LEGO minifigures to populate this diorama. It features a bustling collection of shops across multi-story buildings.

Among these are a diving equipment store, a fish market, a gelato store, and more. Explore the detailed interiors of each unit and discover the daily lives of the residents. Upon completion, it measures approximately 9″ x 13″ x 12″ (HxWxD) and makes a wonderful decorative display piece.

“Travel is one of my biggest sources of inspiration,” said Sahli in an interview. “My initial idea for this model came out of a family trip to Italy, which had been the top country on my bucket list for a long time. I ended up doing lots of research in preparation for the trip and it inspired me to create a LEGO set that celebrated it.” The Ideas Italian Riviera drops next month.

Images courtesy of LEGO