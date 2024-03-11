Fans of giant monster movies unanimously sang praises for Godzilla Minus One after it was released late in 2023. It seems people just can’t get enough of the franchise as Legendary Pictures already hypes up Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ahead of its launch later this month. Meanwhile, a LEGO enthusiast unveiled his custom kit based on the so-called “King of Monsters.”

Whenever a personal project like this makes headlines, it’s usually because the set was submitted to the Danish toymaker’s IDEAS website. It’s an awesome platform for creative brick-builders to promote their work and possibly strike a commercial deal with the company if it manages to reach 10,000 supporters.

Dubbed the “LEGO Godzilla Strikes Back!!!,” it comes from Matthew Esposito (MattE720) and was recently tagged as a Staff Pick by the LEGO IDEAS team. This means his work was remarkable enough to impress them and may be considered a huge leg up for the creator. He notes that this is a re-submission of a previous MOC with some minor tweaks.

As you guys can already tell, the timing is impeccable as Godzilla-related publicity is at an all-time high now. We likewise learned that last year’s movie earned an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Therefore, expectations are high for this ravaging reptile to hopefully become an official kit down the line.

So far, the LEGO IDEAS page shows 4,239 supporters are in favor of the entry with 531 days left. “I see this as an opportunity for LEGO ideas given this specific idea and realm is one that LEGO hasn’t touched on before, designing and building a Godzilla model that feels organic and realistic,” wrote MattE720.

