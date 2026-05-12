If you, or someone you know, has an almost unhealthy obsession with everything related to cycling, LEGO has something awesome in store. It shows the company’s design team understands the latest trends. This likewise confirms they know exactly what to offer that appeals to all ages. Launching next month is the Road Bike set under its Icons series.

Kits in the Danish toymaker’s Technic lineup are usually the most accurate among its catalog, but sometimes, there are exceptions. SKU 11380 is a scale model of its namesake, and the details are remarkable. In the box are 1,015 pieces for us to gradually assemble. In the end, the bricks will form a sleek two-wheeler anybody would be proud to show off.

From what we can tell, both professional and casual cyclists will find the LEGO Icons Road Bike a blast to build. Since there is no built-in kickstand, the set opts for a wheel-lift stand, which keeps it upright instead of leaning on the side. Hopefully, you have no issues with the color red, because it’s the only color this bad boy ships in.

Official measurements place it at 14″ x 23.5″ x 7.5″, including the buildable wheel-lift stand. Like the rest of the brand’s roster, it includes printed materials to guide you every step of the way. If you prefer a more comprehensive alternative, the LEGO Builder app should make things way easier to follow from start to finish.

Since we’re no strangers to what kits like these bring to the table, the Icons Road Bike features plenty of articulation. Of course, the wheels can spin, specifically, the rear, as you push on the pedals. LEGO even goes as far as to incorporate a freewheel system for coasting.

Images courtesy of LEGO