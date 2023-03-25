LEGO just dropped another awesome kit for fans with a passion for overlanding. You’ve probably already seen or even bought a couple of sets back then that featured rugged machines like the Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck, 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, Jeep Wrangler, and Land Rover Defender. For its latest outing, we’re getting the Land Rover Classic Defender 90.

The Danish toy company is releasing this under its Icons lineup. The catalog features a great mix of items ideal for children and adults alike. The fresh face in the roster is a tribute to one of the most recognizable off-roaders in the world. The British marque behind the vehicle continues to manufacture modern versions of the SUV.

As it says in the name, LEGO draws inspiration from an older silhouette. The product page indicates that the basis for the Land Rover Classic Defender 90 is the 1984 model year. To deliver the closest representation of the actual ride, we can see the package consists of versatile bricks from the Technic series.

Inside the box are a staggering 2,336 pieces. The Land Rover Classic Defender 90 flaunts a sand green paint job along with a white roof. It also comes with black bumpers, front grille, side mirrors, and door handles. There are enough parts to configure it as a standard trim or an expedition-ready beast.

Additional accessories such as traction plates, a fire extinguisher, a roof rack, a roll cage, an engine snorkel, a winch, jerry cans, mudguards, and more are at your disposal. As with other kits similar to the Land Rover Classic Defender 90, details such as the working suspension, functional steering, and opening doors add a level of realism to this buildable scale model.

