The “Space Race” has already been over for quite some time now. However, it doesn’t mean people are no longer exploring the cosmos. With the James Webb Space Telescope fully operational, discoveries are still being made regularly. If you’re an astronomy nut like most guys, LEGO is set to drop the Hubble Space Telescope next month.

Before the new era of space exploration by the JWST and its infrared imaging capabilities, the Hubble Space Telescope was the state-of-the-art option. As part of the Icons lineup, the details are as accurate as it gets. After completion, this buildable scale model stands a little over 12.5 inches.

Pop the aperture door open, and it measures approximately 15 inches long and 15 inches wide. “Celebrate one of humanity’s greatest scientific feats while enjoying a relaxing building experience, writes LEGO about SKU: 11382. To properly set your expectations, there are 1,252 pieces in the box.

It seems intimidating at a glance, but you’ll have a blast throughout the assembly phase. One of its cool features includes removable exterior panels to reveal the components inside. There are the primary mirrors, secondary mirrors, and gyroscopes. Elsewhere, we have the solar arrays and antennas.

Turn the Icons Hubble Space Telescope into a desk ornament with the help of a dedicated stand. The latter also comes with an information plaque. An astronaut minifigure is likewise part of the package, which allows us to recreate a dramatic spacewalk scene. If you’re shopping for gifts ahead of the holidays, this makes a great stocking stuffer for space enthusiasts.

Images courtesy of LEGO