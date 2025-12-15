For some time now, 8BitDo has been supplying gamers with cool accessories inspired by various Nintendo consoles. Apart from controllers, keyboards, and mice, the company also offers audio products such as Bluetooth speakers. As you all know, 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). The new Retro Cube 2 Speaker – N Edition.

The Hong Kong-based group’s NES40 Collection welcomes a new SKU in the form of this whimsical audio device. Although it borrows plenty of aesthetic elements from the original Retro Cube, this is a substantial upgrade over the older model. The housing sports a gray hue with red speaker grilles on all four sides.

The front of your Retro Cube 2 Speaker – N Edition is designated by the 8BitDo logo at the top-left corner, while the rear holds a (Bluetooth/2.4 GHz) toggle switch and a USB-C port. We’re glad the intuitive D-pad controls remain intact on top for Power, Volume Up, Volume Down, and Play/Pause.

Meanwhile, the central button is likewise functional, and is likely assigned for Bluetooth pairing. As an awesome bonus, the package includes a wireless charging dock. It doubles as the base and storage for the wireless 2.4 GHz USB-C adapter. You can find another USB-C port here to hook up a charging brick.

The main speaker measures 87.8 mm x 87.8 mm x 88.3mm, while the wireless charging base is listed at 80 mm x 80 mm x 16.4mm. Total weight is approximately 18.94 ounces. You can pair the Retro Cube 2 Speaker – N Edition to your smartphone, tablet, or other compatible devices via Bluetooth, USB-C to USB-C, or 2.4 GHz wireless via the supplied dongle.

Images courtesy of 8BitDo