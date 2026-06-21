LEGO never fails to impress us with new kits that can take you back in time. We’re talking about the scale models under the Icons catalog, which never fails to evoke nostalgia among people who actually grew up around these. Whoever is in charge of what to develop and release commercially is on a roll. The upcoming Arcade Pinball Machine is potentially another hit.

Before video games became the mainstay form of entertainment and socialization, analog forms of recreation were all the rage. Every age group had its favorite, but what all of these share is the use of spherical objects. Examples we can recall or think of include bowling, miniature golf, pool, and so much more.

The Arcade Pinball Machine is a buildable and interactive take on an arcade staple that drew crowds during its heyday. People would line up and take turns setting the highest scores possible. This concept also carried over to video games, where the top players had their initials displayed on repeat while in “attract mode.”

LEGO was not able to replicate the scoring mechanism, but there’s plenty of cool functionality in this package. In the box are 2,274 pieces for you to assemble into a tabletop bundle of fun measuring 9.5″ x 15″ x 11″ (HxWxD). Pull the spring-loaded launcher, let go, and keep the ball in play with the flippers.

Grab this kit for another awesome item to display at home or as a gift to somebody who shares the same hobby. Your Icons Arcade Pinball Machine includes a spare ball, an astronaut minifigure, and a baby astronaut minifigure. “Designed for both play and display, the pinball table is perfect for room decor and makes a standout centerpiece in the home or office.”

Images courtesy of LEGO