With the help of first-party or third-party accessories, gaming can become a ridiculously immersive experience. Since many people are into racing games or driving simulators, there are plenty of steering wheels, shifters, and pedals available. For those of us who enjoy flight simulators, a complete setup can be quite expensive. The Echo Aviation Controller, on the other hand, is a potential game-changer.

To get the most out of titles such as Microsoft’s latest Flight Simulator, enthusiasts invest in Hands On Throttle And Stick (HOTAS) hardware. Even entry-level SKUs can quickly add up and reach staggering prices. With this in mind, just imagine the amount you need to spend on the more premium offerings.

Another aspect to consider is the space. A complete simulation rig takes up a lot of space, which most of us do not have the luxury of. Therefore, Honeycomb Aeronautical presents the Echo Aviation Controller — a compact yet comprehensive alternative to the standard HOTAS option.

From a design perspective, it resembles an ergonomic gamepad, albeit with an entirely unique control layout. Apart from the D-pad, joystick, and face buttons, this bad boy boasts a series of tactile aviation-centric interfaces. These include rudder paddles, a trim wheel, throttle levers, and even a parking brake.

Some basic HOTAS bundles don’t even go that far. Anyway, the Echo Aviation Controller might just disrupt the current meta. However, we believe it will never appeal to hardcore flight sim enthusiasts who prefer immersive realism over convenience. Honeycomb Aeronautical ships it with a hard shell carrying case and extra caps to customize your gamepad.

Images courtesy of Honeycomb Aeronautical