If there is a popular franchise out there, chances are there is a LEGO set available or in the making for it. Over the years the Danish toy company has been churning out awesome kits catering to enthusiasts of all ages. For those who missed out when it originally launched, the Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition is up for grabs right now!

Fans of J.K. Rowling’s hit fantasy novels recently received thrilling news when Warner Bros. announced plans to turn the novels into a TV series. Although the cast is yet to be confirmed, interest surrounding Harry Potter merchandise should be on the upswing. The timing for the locomotive scale model’s release seems perfect.

The attention to detail here on the Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition – like other LEGO Harry Potter SKUs – is remarkable and includes more than just the train. In fact, there are a whopping 20 minifigures in the box. Familiar faces and their various versions let you recreate and relive classic scenes from the books.

Furthermore, it comes with a buildable section of Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station as well as the tracks. LEGO notes the Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition is designed at 1:32 scale with the engine, coal tender, and three-room passenger car.

It measures 10.5” high, 8” wide, and 46.5” long in case you need to make room for it in your display cabinet. LEGO integrates a lever atop the engine, which you can turn to mimic the motion of a steam train. There are 5,129 pieces in total which equate to hours of fun solo or with some help. The Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition retails for $499.99.

