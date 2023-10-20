How many of you have tried to assemble automotive garage kits? Depending on the manufacturer, some parts snap on with ease, while others require glue. Furthermore, decals are often a nightmare to apply, and additional painting might be required at the end. If these are not your ideas for a relaxing recreational hobby, then this Chevrolet Corvette 1961 by LEGO is the ticket to a great time.

We’ve dabbled with various types of scale models and it’s not for everyone. Traditional options often require a steady hand, a good eye, and lots of patience. Thankfully, the Danish toymaker nailed down the perfect recipe to engage even those who have never built a replica vehicle in their life.

SKU 10321 or the Chevrolet Corvette 1961 – marketed under its Icons series – is ready to build and complete straight out of the box. Get ready to recreate a legendary classic in brick form as the package throws 1,210 pieces your way. Armed with the instruction booklet or the official LEGO Builder app, there’s absolutely no way anybody can mess this up.

Unless they lose some of the crucial components, this is a straightforward and fun process. The details here are astounding as the Chevrolet Corvette 1961 captures the nostalgic vibe only a retro American sports car like it can provide. Owning the real thing is next to impossible, so we’re settling for something within our budget.

Once completed, the Chevrolet Corvette 1961 measures 12.5” x 5.5” x 4” (L x W x H) and features articulating sections. LEGO’s mechanical design allows you to open the doors, open the hood, steer the front wheels, spin the radiator fan, and remove the top to convert the coupe into a cabriolet. Finally, three sets of license plates are included in the package.

