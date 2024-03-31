Fans of the iconic tabletop fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons have a good reason to celebrate this year as it marks its 50th anniversary. Created in 1974 by the legendary Ernest Gary Gygax and David Arneson, many still play it today and is a major inspiration for movies, books, games, and more. To commemorate the milestone, LEGO IDEAS unveils the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale kit.

Most of us here are already geeking out at SKU#21348 as it’s brimming with cool little details coming from the series. Given this is marked under the IDEAS catalog, it is clear this was originally a submission by an enthusiast (Lucas Bolt) which garnered enough votes for the Danish group to consider the work for commercial production. After ironing out the necessary licenses, it’s finally dropping on April 4, 2024.

It’s awesome that Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast agreed because the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale is LEGO’s first-ever set based on the fantasy franchise. With 3,745 pieces in the box, it’s an ideal project to build solo or with a party of adventurers just like you. Special minifigures of a dwarf cleric, gnome fighter, elf wizard, and orc rouge are at your disposal.

Furthermore, beware of creatures like the gelatinous cube, owlbear, displacer beast, beholder, and the fearsome crimson dragon Cinderhowl. These three and more are all buildable alongside a tavern, a dungeon, and tower. Once completed, the LEGO IDEAS Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale can be displayed or used during one of your tabletop campaigns.

“Lucas’ incredible concept model was brought to life as an official LEGO Ideas set by the adventuring party consisting of LEGO Model Designers Mark Stafford, Wes Talbott, and Chris Perron, LEGO Graphic Designers Johanna Wurm Jensen, Ioana Popescu, Peter Kjærgaard and Crystal Marie Fontan, and last but not least, LEGO Element Designers Felipe Silva Telles and Yoel Mazur,” shared the company about the Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale.

Images courtesy of LEGO