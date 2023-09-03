Earlier this week, we had an awesome opportunity to showcase a yet unannounced handheld gaming PC from Lenovo as well as a cool accessory to provide an immersive experience. The details were first published by the awesome folks at Windows Report and true to speculations, we now finally have official details from the manufacturer regarding the Legion Go and its features.

At the time, we only had promotional images as well as renders to go by, but there was enough to confirm that it had detachable controllers and a kickstand. As much as it seems like another Nintendo Switch-inspired device, there’s more to this portable platform that gamers will find useful and unique enough to set it apart from the competition.

The Lenovo Legion Go is positioned to square up against the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and the AYANEO KUN, among others. We have up to an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme with AMD RNDA Graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM at 7500 Mhz, up to 1 TB of PCIE 4.0 NVMe M.2 internal storage, and a two-cell 49.2 Whr battery with 900 mAh units for each controller.

It also runs Windows 11 out of the box. While the spec sheet is certainly nothing to scoff at, what really helps distinguish it from other handheld gaming PCs is the removable gamepads. In addition to its tabletop mode via the kickstand, an included accessory and a switch turn the right controller into a mouse to enhance gameplay.

Those who enjoy first-person shooters will find this function useful during highly competitive matches. Lenovo gives users more freedom while charging via the USB-C ports on top and below the Legion Go’s frame. Meanwhile, in a bid to prevent joystick drift, they’ve likewise opted for hall effect sensors over the traditional potentiometers. The launch date is pegged for October and pricing will start at $699.

Images courtesy of Lenovo