This year’s Star Wars Day is finally upon us and it’s the best time for fans to enjoy everything about the franchise. Some of you might already be shopping for related memorabilia and merchandise to get into the spirit. As always, LEGO never ceases to impress as it captures an iconic scene with the Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama.

Not only does this kit recreate the epic lightsaber duel between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker under the gaze of the menacing Emperor Palpatine, but it also manages to capture authentic details of the background as seen in the movie. LEGO set number 75352 is likewise special as it commemorates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

In total, there are 807 bricks to assemble which may not be challenging to LEGO veterans. However, newbies are guaranteed to enjoy every moment of its assembly. We can only imagine how giddy most of us would feel as the Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama nears completion.

It would also make a fine addition to any toy collection. Once all the parts are in place, you have an awesome scale model to display that measures 6.5” x 8” x7” (H x W x D). In fact, we believe this would make an awesome gift for anyone who loves Star Wars, especially the classic trilogy.

A plaque features the line spoken by the protagonist, “I am a Jedi, like my father before me,” and a special logo to mark the film’s 40th birthday. Minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine come with cool accessories. The former two get lightsabers, while the latter touts two Sith lightning bolts. The LEGO Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama is available to purchase now.

