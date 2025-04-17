Quentin Desfarges designed this timber mountain cabin in Norway according to its forested topography. Named the Timber Nest, the home takes design cues from the region’s traditional wooden cabins. It pays tribute to Nordic building traditions by building it completely from timber while preserving the site’s vegetation.

The home sits on a slope near Rødberg and offers amazing views of the Hardangervidda National Park mountains. Its gabled ends feature porthole-style windows for natural lighting, while a series of glass windows dot its length for indoor and outdoor integration.

Meanwhile, the interior of the Timber Nest is divided into distinct halves. The south has a double-height living area, dining, and a kitchen with a mezzanine. Then to the north are the bedrooms and bathrooms set along a central corridor.

The windows not only provide illumination but also frame views of the surrounding forest. This layout creates a great balance between functionality and minimalist elegance. Desfarges says “the cabin endures the harsh Nordic winters – at times nearly swallowed by snow – yet remains open and light-filled, always in conversation with the shifting landscape.”

The Timber Nest has a palette drawn directly from the site itself. It uses solid pine and birch, reflecting the forest outside, while concrete floors grounds the building in the mountain’s geology. The structure uses these materials in their raw and honest state so they age gracefully along with the changing seasons. Meanwhile, the touch of green-tinted wood creates what Desfarges describes as “sculptural moments that echo the landscape’s fleeting bursts of color.”

Images courtesy of Quentin Desfarges