The Leatherman Style CS is a unique clip-on tool equipped with utility tools that can get you out of sticky situations. It is great for both indoor and outdoor use and is just the ideal size for everyday carry.

Leatherman has been in the business of providing customers with quality multitools that boast both style and function. This model is no different with its compact size and robust tools, it can easily be a handyman’s favorite work buddy. This is a 6-in-1 tool that packs powerful spring-loaded scissors, tweezers, a nail file, a carabiner/bottle opener, and a flat Phillips screwdriver.

The Leatherman Style CS Keychain Multitool also offers a straight-edge knife that will come in handy during outdoor excursions. It is sharp enough to shave off branches for a campfire. The 1.6″ blade is made from 420 high-carbon stainless steel making it durable, resistant to corrosion, and easy to sharpen.

This multi-tool can easily open packages, cut cords, and even trim your beard. It’s a functional EDC that comes in a sleek, stylish, lightweight, compact, and waterproof design. When closed, it measures 2.9″ long with most of the tools easily accessible outside. The scissors are tucked away in the tool’s slim design.

The Leatherman Style CS Keychain Multitool is ready to go wherever you are albeit it is not TSA-compliant. It weighs just ‎1.45 oz. and easily slips inside your pocket if you prefer not to hang it on a keychain. Aside from its stainless steel construction, it also features a glass-filled nylon handle scale that can withstand tough tasks.

Images courtesy of Leatherman Store