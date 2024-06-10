The versatile Hard Graft Proper Laptop Bag offers a lot of functionality in a sleek and sophisticated silhouette. It comes in two sizes, 14″/13″ and 16″, making it an ideal choice of protective gear not just for laptops, but also for important documents.

The case is aptly named as it offers a perfect fit to provide a suitable or proper way to carry your gear. The smaller size measures 13”x 9.2” x 1.7” (33 x 23.5 x 4.5 cm), while the larger one clocks in at 14.4″ x 9.9″ x 1.7″ (36.5x 25.2x 4.5 cm). It neatly fits a MacBook or iPad, or similar sized electronics.

The Hard Graft Proper Laptop Bag is crafted to provide optimum protection. Its walls are made from heavy-duty American-made laminated cotton X-Pac fabric which is known for its resilience and durability. This high-tech material inspired by advanced sailcloth tech combines a natural organic duck cotton face with a double-layer laminate construction for enhanced optimal strength.

The combination of materials makes the bag weatherproof, lightweight, and 100% climate natural. Meanwhile, the soft Italian wool blend lining has resilient man-made fibers for added durability and resilience to ensure the bag can stand up to daily use.

The Hard Graft Proper Bag features an “all around’ nylon zip closure for easy packing and unpacking of your gear. There is also a large exterior pocket closed with popper to store other items. There are two ways to carrying this bag: via a grab handle located at the bottom of the case or shoulder carry using the removable and adjustable strap. It is available in four colorways including Natural, Forest, Charcoal, and Brownish.

Images courtesy of Hard Graft