Filson’s Tin Cloth Zipper Tote Bag is ideal for traveling light and fast. It is spacious enough to hold a weekend’s worth of change of cloths. It can also be a hunter’s work bag to store all accessories or even a student’s trusty companion to school. It’s a versatile gear that can handle just about anything it gets load in. Plus, it’s guaranteed durable and resistant to wear and tear, snow and rain.

Filson is all about making your carry comfortable and pleasurable and this is what this tote bag is all about. It’s built from iconic heritage materials but boasting with modern design and performance. Its versatility is unmatched with this lighter-weight version of their iconic zippered tote built to withstand the rigors of rugged use for a lifetime of service.

Filson’s Tin Cloth Zipper Tote Bag features the brand’s legendary oil finish Tin Cloth for great water-resistance to protect your gear. The waxed cotton canvas from British Millerain is thoroughly saturated with proprietary oil finish to create a barrier to prevent rain and snow from seeping through inside and keeping them on the outside.

Moreover, Tin Cloth’s tight weave has made makes this bag highly strong being it resistant to ripping and abrasions. Then the interior is fully lined with nylon for added protection and the cotton-webbing handles are stitched down the sides for durability. They are also long enough to slip over a shoulder for hands-free use. Enhancing the water-resistance of this bag is the heavy-gauge metal zipper from YKK.

In terms of storage, Filson’s Tin Cloth Zipper Tote Bag feature stow pockets on the front and the ends for quick-access items and a 25L interior capacity. For a canvas bag, this is very light at just 0.91 kg.

