Ditch the toolbox when you have the Leatherman Skeletool CX. It packs multiple functions at a compact and lightweight design that you can easily whip up for quick and easy access.

It offers various utility tools including a regular and needlenose pliers, regular and hard-wire cutters, a carabiner that doubles as a bottle opener, and a customizable large bit driver. It also comes with a Phillips #1 & #2 screwdriver bit, as well as bits 1/4″ & 3/16″. The handle of this EDC itself can store an extra bit, this way you can easily access the bit during a job or store it for safekeeping.

Of course, the Leatherman Skeletool CX also has a sharp blade perfect for slicing, cutting, sharpening, and more. It features a locking straight-edge blade made with premium 154CM stainless steel. This knife blade stays sharper longer, is strong, and resistant to wear and corrosion so you can be sure it is also designed for outdoor use.

All these essential tools are accessible even while the tool is folded or closed and are operable with one hand. When on the move, it easily clips to your pocket or belt loop using its replaceable pocket clip, or you can simply stash it in your bag.

The Leatherman Skeletool CX is lightweight at just 5 oz and is merely 4″ when closed and 6″ when opened. The blade is just the right size to perform various tasks at 2.6″ long. This EDC is even available in a variety of hues to add a pop of color to your multi-tool collection. These include Paradise Blue, Verdant Green, Nightshade Blue, Onyx, Stainless Steel, and a Black & Silver combo. Plus, it comes with a 25-year warranty so you’re assured of its durability.

