Leatherman gave its well-loved Signal series a color makeover in the limited-edition Signal Sandstorm multi-tool. It’s arguably the most formidable and military-inspired version of the best-selling outdoor multi-tool. While it retains the familiar form-function, it has some surprisingly beneficial upgrades.

But to recap, for those not in the know, this pocket toolbox packs a whopping 19 tools ideal for outdoor tasks, DIY projects, handyman issues, and other minor fixes. It comes with a combination knife crafted from 420HC stainless steel, known for its excellent corrosion resistance and ease of maintenance, making it common in surgical, cutlery, or custom knives.

Moreover, the Signal Sandstorm comes with a needle-nose and regular pliers, replaceable wire and hard-wire cutters, a saw, a hammer, an awl with a thread loop, and a can and bottle opener. It also features a 1/4″ hex, a bit driver, a 14″ box wrench, a 3/16″ box wrench, and a safety whistle, along with a ferro rod and diamond-coated sharpener.

All tools, except the plier head, lock into place for safety. They are easy to access from the outside with one hand without opening the tool. What sets this version apart is its new finish, which the name “Sandstorm” is already a dead giveaway. It arrives in a light tan finish common in desert-inspired gear.

In this case, the knife and saw get a rugged, multi-tone pattern for some classic military-inspired styling. This is exactly a Cerakote finish, a ceramic-based coating that enhances durability. Additionally, the ferro rod and sharpener get a glow-in-the-dark treatment for visibility in low-light conditions. Signal Sandstorm comes with a matching nylon sheath with bronze stitching and a pocket clip for portability.

Images courtesy of Leatherman