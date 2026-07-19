Australian-based brand Joolca makes its famous HOTTAP off-grid hot shower system viable to the wider outdoor enthusiast population with the HOTTAP Go. This new release ditches the need to install a custom rig on vehicles, with a system designed to cater to ground or car campers.

It offers a more compact, portable, and easy solution to getting that warm rinse after a long day of outdoor adventures. The unit itself already comes with a water tank that you need to fill in advance. It holds about 3.4 gallons of water and has a flow rate of between 0.4 and 0.9 gal/min. This means it can hold enough for two conservative showers before it needs a refill.

HOTTAP Go occupies a specific niche in the already crowded outdoor shower market. There are foot-pump or gravity-fed bags that rely on the sun to warm water, and powered sprayers that deliver genuine pressurized water but without the heat. Joolca’s unit connects to a propane canister and to a power bank to deliver pressurized hot water.

The water tank attaches to its companion 9.8 ft shower hose and to a standard 1-pound propane canister. Then a USB-C battery or a 12V DC car adaptor powers the pump and ignition. The heating element offers a max heating temp of 140°F and a pre-heating time of ~5 min.

Joolca also sells the HOTTAP Go with a bundle kit that includes a carrying case, a battery, and a portable sink. It weighs under 9.98kg when empty. It’s sized about the same as a 5-gallon Jerry Can (19.5 x 14.1 x 7.1 in). This means it easily stores in any vehicle mount designed to hold Jerry Cans.

Images courtesy of Joolca