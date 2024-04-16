The Leatherman Signal is your all-around multi-tool, offering 19 functions that you can use both indoors and outdoors, for minor fixes and during emergency situations. It’s also designed for adventures and for compact everyday carry.

This EDC helps you be on the ready when the unexpected happens with its built-in fire-starting ferro rod, emergency whistle, and a 420HC combo knife. Proudly made in the U.S.A., in its factory in Portland, Oregon, this tool is engineered to withstand the elements and built to last a lifetime, it’s even backed with a 25-year warranty.

The Leatherman Signal embodies the innovation and perseverance of its founder, Tim Leatherman. It’s the ultimate outdoor tool usable for hiking, camping, fishing, and more. Aside from the fire starter, it also has a hammer for you to anchor your tent stakes and pliers to crimp fish hooks. You can choose between a needlenose pliers and regular pliers.

Other helpful and functional tools include premium regular and premium hard-wire cutters, a wire stripper, a saw, a can and bottle opener, and a 1/4″ hex bit driver. It also offers a large bit driver, a 3/16 box wrench, and an awl with thread loop. This tool can easily attach to your bag or belt loop with its carabiner and comes with a diamond-coated sharpener.

All these tools are packed in a pocket-friendly design. The Leatherman Signal weighs just 7.5oz and measures 4.5″ when closed (the blade measures 2.73″ long). It even comes with a #1 and #2 Phillips screwdriver bit. Conveniently, it comes with its own sheath for safekeeping and in various color combinations.

Images courtesy of Leatherman