If you’re on the lookout for a tactical piece of carry to haul your outdoor gear, then the 5.11 Tactical Rush LBD (Load Bearing Duffels) Lima Bag won’t disappoint. It’s ready for heavy-duty action as it’s built to tackle heavy loads with ease like armor and equipment or other mission-critical items.

This bag is designed to handle the rigors of the outdoors. It’s engineered with water-resistant 1050D nylon for superior durability and features webbing and heavy-duty bar-tacking reinforcements throughout to ensure it withstands the test of time. This carry easily transitions between a backpack or duffel bag via quick-release adjustable backpack straps and reinforced side grab or top carry handles.

The 5.11 Tactical Rush LBD Lima Bag offers the ultimate load-bearing solution for all your gear-carrying needs. It has 56L of storage space at a lightweight size of just 1.36kg. It features several storage options from interior mesh pockets and a rear zippered pocket.

Plus, it’s external web MOLLE platform allows you to customize your needs. There’s also the option to bring extra cargo or connection under the padded bottom panel. Meanwhile, non-slip padding on the backpack straps provide comfort and flexibility during transport.

Other notable features of the 5.11 Tactical Rush LBD Lima Bag include name-tape holders for easy identification and self-healing YKK rainfly zippers to keep your gear dry. There are also compression straps and lashing straps inside and mesh to keep you items secure. This duffel bag/backpack is the ideal companion for outdoor enthusiasts, backpackers, military, law enforcement professionals, and anyone in between.

Images courtesy of 5.11 Tactical