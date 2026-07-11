Leatherman’s Garage Batch #009 is a dynamic multi-tool that offers the convenience of a ratcheting system. Called the Adapter, it features a foldable, compact design that does more than it looks. It measures an overall length of 7.25″, with a width and depth of 1.19″ and 0.7″, respectively.

Yet it features the flexibility of a ratchet tool that offers three positions (forward, reverse, and locked). This way, you can turn without constantly repositioning the driver. Its foldable design also provides three working configurations: straight for extended reach, fully closed for compact ratchet use, and 90 degrees for leverage. Its folded format also makes this tool compact and pocketable.

The Adapter is crafted from 3D-printed titanium for lightweight strength and has a 30% glass-filled nylon handle that doubles as a modular cache storage system sealed with a threaded metal cap. It stores handy screwdriver bits, including Torx #6 and #8, an eyeglass screwdriver, a Phillips 1/2″, and a 3/16″ bit.

Moreover, this versatile tool stores a T-shank wood saw, a D1 ballpoint pen cartridge, and a T-shank file with double cut, saw cut, and diamond surfaces. It supports the configurable T-shanks when closed and used as a handle, with the shanks attached at the pivot point. Meanwhile, the pen can be attached to the end of the ratchet.

The storage cavity is spacious enough to carry your most-used small utility tools. It can hold sharpening gear, small repair kits, or hobby tools. The Adapter works as a ratchet tool and as a flexible carry system for the tools and parts you choose to bring, much like a pocketable toolbox. It comes with a pocket clip and lanyard hole for added portability.

Images courtesy of Leatherman