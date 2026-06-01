Comandi has long been in the market creating essential everyday carry gear, and its latest product is a keychain that provides ambient glow for years. Aptly called SpinTi because it spins and is made from titanium, it glows for an amazing 25 years, not from battery-powered LEDs but from tritium.

Inside are tritium vials stored in a six-slot core that glows through the skeletonized exterior. As tritium atoms decay, they release beta particles that strike a phosphor coating, creating light. Mind you, it’s not there to provide bright light, but just enough visibility in low light or dark situations. After 25 years, its glow may diminish to 1/4 of its initial brightness. Nevertheless, it’s still useful.

Comandi built SpinTi as a companion for your car keys, phone, wallets, or other everyday valuables. You can hang it from a keychain or a lanyard, or clip it to a carabiner. It serves as a guiding light, in a sense, providing visibility to your essentials in the dark.

Moreover, its rotating design expands its utility as a fidget toy, ideal for idle hands or passing the time. Conveniently, it comes with a strong glass breaker that also makes short work of opening boxes or packages. It boasts a robust shell CNC-machined from Gr5 titanium, which offers a great balance of strength and weight. It weighs just 8g and is only 1.38″ long, so it can also be a stylish pendant.

SpinTi comes in three finishes: raw titanium for a minimalist look, a splash of color for a bold and artistic vibe, and a gradient anodized finish that creates a shifting spectrum. The vials are also available in six colors, which you can mix and match, from ice blue and apple green to midnight violet.

Images courtesy of Comandi