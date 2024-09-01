Each year around 20 billion pairs of shoes are produced globally with 95% ultimately ending in landfills and threatening the environment. To address this global issue of shoe waste, BENTU Design repurposes rubber shoe soles in creating the WU stool.

A typical shoe comprises mostly of synthetic materials, including TPU, polyester, EVA, polyurethane, synthetic rubber, and textile fibers. The outsoles are usually foamed rubber with added carbon. Those ending in landfill take naturally long to decompose and burning rubber is also hazardous. It produces over 250kg of smoke and over 400kg of toxic gasses per ton.

To help lessen rubber waste, BENTU Design sourced 90% of the WU stool’s raw materials from discarded shoes. One stool used 15kg of recycled rubber pellets, which is equivalent to 60 shoe soles. The pellets are proportionally classified and crushed according to color. The process results in a stool that exhibits personalized colors and micro-textures.

Likewise, using shoe rubber not only makes a colorful stool. But also a durable and weather-resistant one that’s ideal for use outdoors in various spaces and scenarios.