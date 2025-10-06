Kenwood’s Cooking Chef takes the guess work out of food prep and cooking. It packs loads of useful features for a stand mixer including induction cooking. It has built-in recipes and is app-enabled, making each cooking experience fun and effortless.

Its adjustable 5″ touchscreen interface provides access to the 60 tried and tested recipes from the Kenwood Kitchen collection. Connecting to the exclusive Kenwood & Me app also lets you search by ingredient, meal type, or even dietary requirement.

Moreover, the product itself has 31 presets for baking and cooking including kneading, whipped cream, simmer, boil, steam, proving, meat browning, melting chocolate, roux, and more. The touchscreen lets you control the presets, set the mixing speed, the temperature, or the timer. Kenwood’s Cooking Chef stand mixer guides you through the cooking or baking process so you never miss an ingredient or a step.

Its ingenious SwitchScreen Technology gives you the flexibility to follow the recipe either on the app or on the product itself, or a combination of both. It also cooks at the right temperature and offers a variable cooking temperature from 20-200°C. It can handle delicate ingredients like chocolate yet makes great crispy fries too.

Moreover, Kenwood’s Cooking Chef stand mixer makes weighing ingredients clutter-free. Its built-in EasyWeigh scales let you measure ingredients directly into the mixing bowl. It even has its own unique BowlBright light to help you keep tabs on the cooking or baking progress. The light flashes to notify you when the recipe stage or meal is ready.

