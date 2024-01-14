The Lantern House is a testament to prolific Canadian architect Fred Thornton Hollingsworth’s Neoteric Houses. Built in 1950 in prized Edgemont Village, the 3,865 sq. ft. home sits on a 8,625 sq. ft. lot and is on the market for $3,285,000.

The two-story mid-century modern property hosts five beds and 3.5 baths and has a basement. Russell Hollingsworth expanded and renovated the home according to its Neoteric heritage. in 2020. Fred Thornton Hollingsworth coined his most basic residential properties “Neoteric,” defined by its use of fir and cedar, which began with the formulaic post-and-beam design customizable for each family. These houses were designed to fit on any lot in any direction.

Fred Hollingsworth is “one of a handful of innovative architects who were responsible for generating the ‘West Coast Style’ during the mid-20th century. His buildings are a testament to his sensitive use of materials, space, and site and to his commitment to a humanistic approach to built environment. The Lantern House, for one, is a Neoteric House built on a simple post and beam construction that used fir beams and affordable cedar planking inside and out. It has exposed timber beams that delineate a flow through intimate and expansive open-plan interiors.

The Lantern House is a fusion of West Coast architecture and Japanese wabi-sabi principles, each space paying homage to Japanese simplicity which extends to the verdant outdoor sanctuary. The interiors feature rich wood beams and cedar planks, while clerestory and floor-to-ceiling windows bask the interiors with natural light. The living spaces offer a sense of calm and tranquility, something that His Holiness, the Dalai Lama himself, blessed.