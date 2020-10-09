For those who want an SUV with a distinct essence of a supercar, Lamborghini has you covered. The Urus has been the go-to option for fans of the Italian marque who want more room and off-road capabilities. Where else can you get a vehicle of its type that manages to embody the essence of a supercar in a platform meant for more than two passengers? The latest one is called the Urus Graphite Capsule and offers four distinct colourways.

What’s cool about it is the level of customization available for buyers with over 16 combinations possible. These start off with Grigio Keres, Grigio Nimbus, Bianco Monocerus, and Nero Noctis. According to the product page: “The Urus Graphite Capsule presents Lamborghini drivers all the possibilities to go anywhere with inimitable character and style.”

“Sporting a powerful look and a dynamic stance, these exclusive configurations combine sophisticated satin-effect matte colors with contrasting bright-colored details that express new and alluring interpretations of your personality,” it continues. Aside from the exterior, Lamborghini also wants buyers to choose how the cabin matches the design. Following the two-tone theme, the inside also flaunts accents in contrasting shades.

There’s Alcantara, carbon fiber, black anodized aluminum, the signature hexagonal Q-citura stitching, and the embroidered logo. Meanwhile, the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule does not only introduce a new aesthetic. Owners still get to enjoy what the SUV brings to the table. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 641 horsepower with 623 lb-ft of torque. This allows it to accelerate from a standstill to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds. Moreover, it can also reach a top speed of about 190 mph.

Images courtesy of Lamborghini