Just when we thought Lamborghini is focusing its resources on developing and marketing the new Countach, here comes another exciting announcement. The Italian marque is introducing the Huracán Tecnica. This latest entry packages all the best features of the line and slots just below the race-ready STO. Think of it as a version that’s ready for the tracks and streets.

Most of the people who were lucky enough to take the Huracán STO for a spin, find its performance difficult to tame on public roads. Perhaps Lamborghini was closely monitoring feedback from owners since then. After considering all the details, they’re finally releasing a follow-up that should deliver the experience enthusiasts want.

The Huracán Tecnica is packing the STO’s power plant. There’s a 5.2 liter naturally aspirated V10 growling within its frame. It outputs 640 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. Lamborghini pairs the engine with its Doppia Frizione dual-clutch 7-speed gearbox.

Instead of an all-wheel-drive setup, it borrows the rear-wheel-drive configuration of the EVO RWD. This sleek supercar boasts a top speed of 202 mph and can hit a 0-62 mph sprint in 3.2 seconds. Its 20” Dasimo rims are shod in Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires and are outfitted with carbon-ceramic brakes.

Adding to its agility when taking corners, the Huracán Tecnica is capable of rear-wheel-steering. Coupled with its magneto-rheological suspension, driving dynamics and handling are in the sweet spot. Moreover, the hybrid aluminum/carbon fiber chassis and aluminum/synthetic body keep its structure rigid yet lightweight.

Matching the beauty of its silhouette, the cockpit is replete with top-shelf refinements one can expect from Lamborghini. Plush Alcantara upholstery wraps the dash, seats, center console, and more. Impressive connectivity options make the Huracán Tecnica’s infotainment system compatible with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa.

Images courtesy of Lamborghini