For the average motorist, a track-only supercar or hypercar seems impractical given the limitations imposed. However, to hardcore automotive enthusiasts, these vehicles are the epitome of performance, handling, and design. Like every other carmaker, Lamborghini loves it when their vehicles generate publicity. Hence, they’ve engineered the Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario to be as flashy as it can get.

It may seem odd given everything in their catalog is guaranteed to draw attention wherever they go. The exquisite curves, menacing roar of the engine, luxurious interiors, and signature driving dynamics are held in high regard by those who have driven one or even just seen one in action. Therefore, this bespoke one-off has been configured for use on public roads.

Make no mistake, the Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario is a machine intended to compete in sanctioned races. It’s packing a 5.2-liter V10 capable of producing 631 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, Lamborghini’s team felt it deserved more upgrades such as an upgraded aero kit, an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system, four-way adjustable dampers, and racing-grade shocks.

Built to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Huracán, this example is adorned with special livery. The graphics are splashed over a Verde Mantis green and Nero Noctis black with a vibrant strip of Rosso Mars red that runs along the lower edges of the body. Hints of crimson also appear on other components of the supercar. Likewise, A tri-color racing stripe of the Italian flag runs across the middle.

Slip inside the cockpit and you’re greeted by racing seats clad in Nero Ade black contrasted by stitching in Verde Fauns green. Other notable elements include the carbon fiber flooring alongside a plaque to denote its exclusive status. To ensure safety during a race, the Huracán STO SC 10° Anniversario’s interior has been reinforced with an aluminum roll bar, while the four-point harnesses anchor the driver securely.

Images courtesy of Lamborghini