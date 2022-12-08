After several teasers, Lamborghini is capping off the Huracán’s production in one of the coolest ways possible. Instead of ending on a whimper, it’s doing so with a beastly trim package for the supercar. The Huracán Sterrato is an off-road-ready configuration that allows owners to take their vehicle where its predecessors cannot.

If you fancy a ride over rough terrain, this bad boy is engineered to gladly go where adventure calls. Do keep in mind that it’s hardly at the level of overlanding machines such as SUVs, pickup trucks, RVs, and side-by-sides. Nonetheless, a Lamborghini that doesn’t shy away from a challenge is as badass as it can get.

To give the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato the performance it needs, it’s equipped with a naturally breathing 5.2-liter V10. With a comprehensive tuning package, the mill produces 610 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. Completing its powertrain is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Although it is slightly more rugged than the standard model, it can easily hit 62 mph from zero in 3.4 seconds. In fact, the Huracán Sterrato can still manage a top speed of 162 mph. To provide drivers and their passengers with a smooth experience, the suspension system receives a robust overhaul.

This means ground clearance is higher, while flared wheel arches accommodate the wider rims and tires. Everything undergoes recalibration to deliver the best performance on any surface. Moreover, the Italian marque outfits the rear axle with a mechanical locking differential.

This setup ensures the Huracán Sterrato gets the traction it needs to get out of a tight spot. Aluminum undercarriage protection means you can drive over almost anything with confidence. Finally, Lamborghini is offering only 1,499 examples and launching it in early 2023.

Images courtesy of Lamborghini