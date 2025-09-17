Innovations in green technologies are gradually reshaping urban mobility in many ways. Looking at the bigger picture, eco-friendly platforms such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and the rest in between are now plying the streets. In turn, we get to experience less traffic congestion, cleaner air, and other benefits. In addition to passengers, concepts like the MOVA aim to improve deliveries.

Courier and logistics services rely not only on manpower, but also on the means of transport. As EVs gradually become more efficient and more affordable, it’s just a matter of time before everything runs sustainably. We can thank the people behind prototypes and concepts like this by Pedro Henrique Lides.

He describes it as “a three-wheeled smart vehicle designed for contemporary urban logistics. Building on the heritage of the Piaggio Ape—an iconic micro utility platform—MOVA delivers extreme maneuverability (able to rotate 360° on its own axis) and an intelligent cargo system (motorized rails and retractable belts) to speed up loading/unloading and keep packages organized and secure.”

With its compact physical footprint, parking shouldn’t become a problem. Furthermore, the exceptional maneuverability allows couriers to easily navigate even the narrowest streets. At the front of the MOVA is what Lides calls the Smart Cylinder. This component houses sensors, cameras, a daytime running light strip, a LiDAR system, and a powerful processor.

There’s also a bit of modularity in the mix, as one image shows a camper shell covering the metallic cargo bed. Elsewhere, the interior can seat up to two and does not use a traditional steering wheel. We have a joystick on the central console to control MOVA. As a futuristic touch, it comes with a holographic display instead of a traditional instrument panel.

Images courtesy of Pedro Henrique Lides/Behance