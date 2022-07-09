Lamborghini took the automotive by surprise last year when it announced the new Countach. The modern remake of an icon was further hyped with a reconstruction of a 1974 LP 500. As such, all 112 examples of the LPI 800-4 immediately sold out. Despite the success, the carmaker confirms that it will now redirect its focus on electrification.

With its rivals firmly confirming their plans for an emission-free fleet in the next few years, the Italian marque is also preparing for its sustainable shift. This dashes all hopes of further remakes from its diverse catalog of iconic supercars. As the automotive industry braces for greener motoring, those who refuse to adapt are bound to be left behind.

The publicity Lamborghini was generating with Countach LPI 800-4 in 2021 was remarkable. No wonder there were rumors circulating about follow-ups. Despite the praises it received, others were not as enthusiastic about what it brought to the table. Critics were not happy about how it was using an Aventador chassis and just flaunting a new body.

With its seven-figure price point and reuse of existing resources, some call it a desperate “cash grab.” Nevertheless, for those wondering, the Countach LPI 800-4 was packing a 6.5-liter V12 with a 48V electric motor. Lamborghini then pairs it with a 7-speed automated manual gearbox. The all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain outputs 802 horsepower.

The Countach LPI 800-4 boasts a 0-62 mph acceleration of just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 221 mph. Although there are clients who are willing to pay top dollar for another contemporary tribute to older models, Lamborghini is taking a big step forward. However, this does not mean that we won’t get all-electric reworks down the line.

Images courtesy of Lamborghini