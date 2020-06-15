Unless you’ve been living under a rock for years now, you should be aware of the love affair between high-performance carmakers and carbon fiber. The material is popular for the strength which apparently exceeds that of steel. Moreover, its lightweight nature makes it an ideal choice for fuel economy and handling. Thus, it’s with delight that we present the 2017 Lamborghini Centenario Roadster. Those of you who have a grasp of Spanish or Italian should know that the name refers to a hundred years.

This rare supercar is a luxurious and elegant tribute to the marque’s founder and namesake Ferruccio Lamborghini. The vehicle commemorates his 100th birthday in a jaw-dropping fashion that is sure to catch the attention of fans and collectors. There were 40 examples in total 20 of which were coupes while the rest were roadsters. Those familiar with the manufacturer’s exploits will recognize it as special versions on its Aventador SV model.

What makes the Lamborghini Centenario Roadster remarkable is the exclusive use of carbon fiber in its construction. Generous use of it is on full display through its body and even down to the wheels. With the help of Grand Touring Automobiles – a luxury car dealer in Toronto, Ontario – willing buyers now have a chance to own it.

Documentation shows the odometer at 369 miles with pricing set at $3.7 million. Carbon fiber is truly the star of the show as almost everything is made out of it. A peek at the interior shows a bold contrast of colors with elements in Rosso Alala and Nero ade shades. Nevertheless, the carbon fiber theme continues inside. The Lamborghini Centenario Roadster is definitely a looker that only a few can afford.

Images courtesy of Grand Touring Automobiles