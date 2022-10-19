Just before Lamborghini officially closes the books on the Aventador, a client manages to commission a bespoke build. As per the press materials, the owner wanted a supercar that pays tribute to a rare V12 open-top silhouette from the marque’s lineup. Drawing design cues from the one-of-one 1968 example of the Miura, this is the Aventador Ultimae Roadster.

According to the Italian high-performance luxury carmaker, this model is also the last Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae to roll out of its Sant’Agata Bolognese assembly line. Like other esteemed automotive manufacturers, customization options abound via its Ad Personam program.

The convertible replicates the exterior colorway with an Azzuro Flake paint job. The glitter effect also receives an update to keep it as close to its muse’s cosmetic features. Next, we have a Girgio Liqueo alongside a Nero Aldebaran pinstripe on the rocker covers of the Aventador Ultimae Roadster.

The instantly recognizable weave of carbon fiber adorns the rear diffuser, front splitter, and sills. Lamborghini also points out that the composite rear engine cover and roof are in glossy black. Other elements that pay homage to the Miura are the Nero Aldebaran livery on the hood and black air intakes.

What follows are the sparkling silver wheels packing black brake calipers behind the spokes. More Miura-based embellishments line the cockpit. The dashboard flaunts Nero Ade Alcantara with stitching in Bianco Leda and special badges.

Meanwhile, the rest of the leather upholstery is in Bianco Leda and Nero Aldebaran on the headrests. The Aventador Ultimae Roadster is a fitting send-off for the platform as we look forward to what Lamborghini has in store for its fans in the future. Perhaps another big reveal is in the works in the coming months.

Images courtesy of Lamborghini