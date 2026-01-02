We have nothing but great respect for the architects who fully unleash their creativity. Although not every studio approves of blueprints that border on the ridiculous, a few are proponents of avant-garde approaches. Meanwhile, a recent project by Olin Petzold — dubbed the Casetta Tessino — demonstrates how we can overcome some obstacles.

In the case of this bespoke retreat amid the woods in the Onsernon Valley, local regulations were in the way. The story goes that a client wanted to expand their property’s available living space. Unfortunately, officials unanimously voted against any work that could potentially damage the surrounding landscape.

To overcome the limitations imposed by the government, the only solution was to construct a treehouse. However, the Casetta Tessino is a tier above what most consider a simple build. First of all, the frame and foundation are made of timber, which is as natural as it gets. What follows are multi-wall (hollow-type) polycarbonate panels as the cladding.

These sheets are ideal for this type of undertaking due to the efficient insulation they provide. Likewise, this means the walls can allow natural light to filter through courtesy of the translucency. Petzold is also anchoring this detached writing studio among a trio of trees for superior stability. Its triangular floor plan features spaces for sleeping, writing, and sitting.

The Casetta Tessino is a contemporary structure designed for a Swiss artist/climate activist. Surprisingly, it’s approximately 492 feet away from the main residence. We believe this was intentional to isolate the treehouse for privacy and serenity. Lastly, what makes this even more impressive is the fact that this was a hands-on experience for the client.

Images courtesy of Peter Tillessen