The Island of Islay in Scotland is famed the world over for one type of product. Most of you are probably getting thirsty for a sip of whisky just by hearing about the place. Given that most of the leading labels have their roots there, it rightfully deserves to be recognized as the home of the best single malt whiskies. To experience something immersive and unique, book a stay at the Ardberg House.

This trip takes you to the town of Port Ellen, where the newly opened boutique hotel operates. Here stands a fine establishment that promises “sumptuous stays, delectable dining, momentous memories,” with a huge helping of Scottish hospitality. In short, there’s no reason not to visit when you want to enjoy a dram or two.

Historical records indicate that it was Irish monks who introduced the process of distillation centuries ago. Furthermore, Islay’s natural resources and conditions are extremely favorable for the production of whisky to this day. Ardberg House not only puts you in proximity to the distillery of its namesake but also offers 12 lavish rooms.

Meanwhile, each features distinct artisanal themes that are sure to leave a lasting impression. “These story-telling spaces will feature the luxurious linens and graceful furnishings you’d expect, with playful details and unexpected delights you wouldn’t,” reads the description.

On top of it all, guests get to indulge in Scottish cuisine. Don’t miss out on a tour of the Ardberg distillery to sample their lineup. Other activities include golfing, kayaking, hiking, cycling, boating, and more. Since Ardberg House only has 12 rooms, expect to be put on a waiting list until a reservation becomes available.

