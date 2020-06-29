If you’re looking for some downtime away from the city life and your eyes crave to see nature’s beauty, then head over to Muskoka, Ontario. There you will find Lake Joseph Cottage, where you get to bask in the serenity and beauty of the lake views.

This lake house from VFA Architectures boasts modern and contemporary design and furnishings. It uses wood paneling and elements of metal and glass for a brilliant and inviting appeal. Meanwhile, its series of low-slung volumes, overlapping irregular hip roofs, and vast overhangs complement its natural surroundings. It offers wide public and private spaces that give you an expansive view of the lake. The shared living spaces are at the front bar looking onto the lake while the bedrooms are constructed at mid-bar. There is also a sunroom with Muskoka screen.

The Lake Joseph Cottage ensures you have a comfortable and relaxing stay. It has all the essentials you need to feel at home including bathroom, home, and kitchen needs. It has strategically-located openings that facilitate natural ventilation and optimal solar orientation to minimize mechanical systems. A 10-inch wide open square breezeway gives you a sense of connection to the landscape.

The Lake Joseph Cottage has a specific architectural construction that pays mind to its natural landscape and important regional history. It creates a sense of harmony so you don’t feel like you’re arriving at just a building but a warm and inviting home for a retreat. The cottage “frames the like as if it were a picture.”

Images courtesy of VFA Architectures