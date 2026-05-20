Whenever anyone talks about Japanese homes, most of us imagine a classic blueprint. One with tatami mat flooring, sliding shoji doors, and an elevated foundation. Add to that a Zen-style landscaping with a decorative tilting bamboo water feature and pond to complete the motif. The House in Miyakonojo retains these traditional elements alongside contemporary upgrades.

This architectural revamp is both a renovation and extension of a Showa-era wooden dwelling, according to YNAS. The Japanese studio says it is “enriched by thirty years of a father’s life and the memories of his daughter’s upbringing, finds its rebirth.” Thus, it requires a delicate approach to ensure anything worth preserving remains intact.

It’s easy to spot which components of the House in Miyakonojo since the fresh additions contrast with the aging structure. As the story goes, the current residents include a couple, their kids, and the wife’s father. The original layout, since 1978, did not account for the available space offered by the property. Therefore, the interiors felt stuffy in some rooms.

YNAS saw potential and went for a floor plan that optimizes the available areas. A few walls are no longer standing, while the existing verandas benefit from steel and timber framework, which hold up corrugated roofing. Some sections use acrylic to allow natural lighting to filter through, while the others opt for metal to keep the heat at bay.

“Combined with rooftop solar thermal collectors and rainwater harvesting systems, this hybrid infrastructure ensures a resilient autonomy. Even if modern lifelines are severed, the quiet rhythm of daily life remains unshaken, sustained by the enduring wisdom of the home,” reads the official House in Miyakonojo description.

Images courtesy of YNAS