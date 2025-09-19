Hello Wood’s premanufactured Pebble Grand cabin features a blend of minimalist elegance and futuristic design. It’s the ultimate hideaway that effortlessly adapts to urban environments and also blends with nature. It houses the amenities one finds in a 5-star hotel room in a unique industrial structure with mirrored exterior.

This is a highly functional yet minimalist pod offering 280-square-foot of maximized living space. Despite its compact interior, it offers modern comforts including insulation, heating, electricity, and plumbing. It also has a king-sized bed that anchors the living area, a kitchenette off to one side and built-in furniture for dining and working.

Meanwhile, the opposite end offers a modular setup for the bathroom: separate toilet and shower stalls that lead to an infrared sauna, or a combined bathroom configuration. The infrared sauna has floor-to-ceiling glazing for a panoramic wellness experience that allows a commune with nature. The Pebble Grand cabin also has a small deck ideal for al fresco dining or entertaining.

The pod defines the atmosphere of where it stands thanks to its unique shape and optimal use of space. No two cabins are alike with variations in their placement, rotation, distinctive designs, and exterior coverings. Only its layout remains consistent, but materiality is customizable to suit different moods and aesthetic appeal.

Hello Wood used high-quality, sustainable materials in the construction of the Pebble Grand cabin. These include locally sourced timber and eco-friendly insulation to guarantee durability and minimal environmental impact. The structure is made out of 40 mm glulam wood panels, 60 mm PIR thermal insulation, and fiberglass-reinforced PE hybrid laminated material.

Images courtesy of Hello Wood