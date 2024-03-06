Coffee has grown beyond just a unique beverage as it now fuels millions of people to get through their day. We all know it’s the caffeine that gives the much-needed jolt, but some just enjoy the taste and the multitude of concoctions possible. Pods and capsules make preparation convenient, but baristas swear by machines like the Linea Mini by La Marzocco.

Serious java aficionados will tell you there are an unbelievable number of ways to consume coffee. It can be served as a drink or added as a core ingredient in marinades, sauces, and desserts, among others. However, a crucial factor is pulling a perfect shot of espresso.

If you don’t want to take shortcuts, La Marzocco has all the top-class equipment for the job. Espresso machines need not necessarily be expensive, but the budget options available have likely cut some corners to bring the cost down. The Linea Mini sports a retro design, but it’s built with modern technology.

Dual boilers ensure quality is never compromised as the machine brews and steams separately. We know it seems overkill for a home appliance, but its performance should be worth every penny. Despite the compact form factor, this bad boy boasts an advanced PID system and an integrated grouphead. Every unit is handmade in Florence, Italy.

It’s even available in a wide range of colorways to match any decor. There are seven to choose from: Black, Silver Satin, White, Red, Yellow, Stainless Steel, and Light Blue. Go for the darker shades so coffee stains don’t stand out as much over time. With the Linea Mini in your arsenal, a bold cup is always within reach.

Images courtesy of La Marzocco